Budget battle between coalition partners

The Kahol Lavan leader, defense minister Benny Gantz, challenged PM Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday to prepare the 2021 state budget ASAP for the sake of stability, or else his ministers would obstruct Likud-led measures. In a letter to the prime minister, Gantz accused his coalition partner of foot-dragging on the budget out of personal considerations. Likud hit back, saying that Kahol Lavon’s leader consistently engaged in petty politicking to divert attention from his party’s breakup, instead of supporting the prime minister’s fight against coronavirus. Their tactics could push the country into an economic abyss and force another unwanted election, say Likud sources.