Chicago suburb shooter in custody after killing 6, injuring scores in July 4 Parade

Two of the six fatalities from the rooftop shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade were identified Monday night: Jacki Sundheim, events coordinator at the Reform North Shore Congregation Israel, and Nicholas Toledo, 78, who had been visiting family from Mexico. Several of the other victims are thought to be members of the large Jewish community of the Chicago suburb.

The gunman whose “high-powered rifle” was quickly recovered, surrendered after being tracked hours later. He was identified as Robert E. Crimo III, 22.

Dr. Brigham Temple, of the NorthShore University Health Center, said the Highland Park hospital received 26 patients after the attack and all but one had gunshot wounds. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and four or five patients were children.

The suspect, who calls himself “Awake the Rapper,” posted his music with scenes of gun violence on major streaming outlets as well as a personal website.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he was “devastated” by the news from Highland Park “where a day of celebration became a day of tragedy. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all the American people.” He added in a tweet: “Today as always, Israel stands with our American friends.” Lapid spoke with Israel’s Consul General in Chicago Yinam Cohen who provided initial details on the shooting.