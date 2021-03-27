Chinese FM in Tehran for new cooperation deal
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries as Tehran hardened its stance on US and EU efforts to renew nuclear negotiations. The accord with Beijing is expected to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. DEBKAfile adds that China also buys 40pc of Iran’s oil production, both ignoring US sanctions.