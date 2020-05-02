Confusion over reopening schools on Sunday

The mayor of Tel Aviv and of other Israeli cities are refusing to start reopening schools on Sunday in defiance of ministerial instructions. After much debate, the ministers backed PM Binyamin Netanyahu in a decision to reopening the 1st to 3rd grades of primary schools and the 11th and 12th grades of high schools under Health Ministry coronavirus guidelines. Preschools and nurseries will remain closed until May 10 and all other school classes will resume by June 1. Some of the mayors complain that the guidelines unclear and want more time to prepare precautionary measures for the safety of the children and teaching staff. Many parents accuse the local authorities of failing to use the long break for proper preparations.