Corona ship passenger brings first case to Israel

A woman who was among the 11 Diamond Princess passengers flown home to Israel on Friday tested positive at the Sheba quarantine center after a few hours. She appears to have contracted a light version of the infection before her arrival. Four Israeli passengers remain in Japanese hospitals.
