Coronavirus cabinet meets as 4 towns no longer “red”

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients dropped in the past 24 hours to below 600 on Tuesday to 591 while the contagion rate fell below 3pc out of 41,193 tests. Another 7 deaths raised the total of fatalities to 2,278. Ahead of the ministerial committee session on Wednesday noon, to ponder easing restrictions for the second stage of the exit from lockdown, all the “red” towns were now designated eligible. Still to be determined is how to reopen the 1-4 school grades, a question still at issue between the Education, Health and Finance Ministries.