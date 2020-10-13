Coronavirus Cabinet postpones exit decisions to Thursday

Updated, post-festival figures are awaited before the ministers decide on whether and when to start reopening small businesses and schools up to age 6. PM Binyamin Netanyahu and the health authorities prevailed in this decision on Tuesday against Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, who called for immediate exits from the lockdown of nearly a month. Therefore, the Coronavirus Cabinet postponed decision-making until Thursday regarding the date to start scaling down restrictions. Another decision awaited is the list of hotbeds to be declared “red towns” and kept shuttered. Some are ultra-Orthodox centers and they will put up a fight.