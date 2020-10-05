Coronavirus Cabinet winds up without clear decisions

The ministers meeting on Monday failed to agree on a formula for the next stage of the lockdown after two days of improved coronavirus figures. They will reconvene on Sunday to discuss PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s proposal to keep the lockdown in force for another week, i.e. until October 19, to test whether the downward trend was stable.

Newly infected cases substantially dropped to 2,642 on Saturday and 1,964 on Sunday. Out of 66,198 active cases, 883 were in serious condition. The death toll reached 1,740.