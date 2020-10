Less than the targeted 2,000 new covid-19 cases were tallied on Sunday – 1,609. The death toll climbed, however, from 1,864 on Saturday to 1,983. The number of seriously ill patients stood at 823 out of 51,698 active cases. The Coronavirus Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to hammer out decisions on the timetable for easing the lockdown in force during since later last month.