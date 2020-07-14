Coronavirus figures in Israel break more records

An additional 1,681 active covid-19 cases in 24 hours pushed the Tuesday figure of actively infected individuals up to 21,118 (out of a total of 41,235) with 177 in serious condition (double that of a week ago) and 368 fatalities in all. The worst hit is the port town of Ashdod with 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of whom 11 out of the 20 people in hospital are in serious condition. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reproved the Knesset committee for overturning the government’s decision to close public swimming pools and gyms. He warned that without immediate closures of such facilities, stricter lockdowns will be unavoidable in the short term.