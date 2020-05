The Health Ministry counted 258 deaths of coronavirus on Monday night, as well as 16,506 infections and a serious drop in active cases to 4,405 from 4,790 on Sunday. Sixty-six people are seriously ill compared with 74 a day earlier. So far 11,843 have recovered. The health authorities are puzzling over a new figure: 36 elderly patients who recovered from covid-19 have succumbed again to the disease.