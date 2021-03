The Health Ministry recorded 1,006 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with no more than 2.3pc positive tests and the coefficient falling to 0.6. Serious cases in hospital diminished from 586 to 574 from Tuesday, although the number on ventilators rose from 308 to 214. Another 9 fatalities raised the total deaths toll to 6,057

The double vaccine dose has been administered to 4,401 million Israelis, with 5,153 million after their first jabs.