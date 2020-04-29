Coronavirus recoveries in Israel now outstrip new infections

Health Ministry coronavirus updates for Wednesday show for the first time the number of recoveries beating new infections – 7,929 compared with 7,641, of which 120 are in serious condition and 91 on ventilators. The death toll has risen to 212. The Negev village of Hura has been hit with a major covid-19 outbreak, 37 new cases in the last three days amounting to a 127.6pc increase to a total of 66.

The 48-hour lockdown imposed countrywide for Israel’s national days expires on Wednesday evening.