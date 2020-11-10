Coronavirus spikes again. Malls and high schools put on hold

Due to a worrying spike in coronavirus infection following two rounds of eased restrictions, the third round, to have reopened shopping malls, markets and the 5-12 school grades, will not go forward next Sunday as planned. The health authorities report that the earlier slowdown in infection has begun to flip.

There were 710 new cases on Monday, raising the total number of infected to 320,184, with 8,082 active cases, 328 in serious condition, 143 on ventilators and a death rate climbing to 2,678. The rate of positive tests inched up to a high 2.1pc.