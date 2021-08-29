Covid booster expanded to all Israelis over 12 from Oct.1

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the third c coronavirus vaccination shot would be available from Oct. 1 to all Israelis over 12 from the fifth month after receicing he second shot.

Furthermore, travelers who had received the booster before they left home would not have to go into quarantine – unless they visited “red destinations.” The ministry published a third new rule. Recipients of the first two covid vaccinations alone would benefit from the Green Health Pass for no more than six months.