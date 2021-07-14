Covid cabinet defers measures to curb spread despite new variant

“Delta plus,” a new variant of the Indian strain, has been confirmed in 51 cases by the Health Ministry. On Monday, 745 new cases of all the covid variants, the highest number since March, were confirmed. Since the number of patients in serious conditions dropped by two to 45, the coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday night avoided restoring precautionary measures against the spread of the virus, including the Green Pass for admission to public places – despite concerns about the approaching new school year on Sept. 1.

Instead, the ministers halved the mandatory quarantine period from 14 to seven days subject to a second negative test. Violations will carry a fine of NIS5,000 (app. $1,600).