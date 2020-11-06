Covid infections rise, seriously ill decline

The Health Ministry reported on Friday that the number of covid-19 infections had risen by 560 to 318,111, with 8,958 active and 327 in serous condition, including 147 on ventilators. The number of fatalities since the outbreak began stands at 2,639. Positive tests have dropped to 1.7pc. Outgoing coronavirus director Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that the number of tests can and should be doubled in or order to pinpoint the heavily affected regions. They should then be closed off from the rest of the country and enable the “green” areas to start going back to normal activity.