Covid symptoms may persist for months after recovery

The information and research center of Aman (Military Intelligence) warned on Tuesday that up to one-third of all coronavirus victims may suffer persistent symptoms many months after recovery. Lingering post-covid complications, says the report, will bear substantially on public health in all age groups and weigh heavily on the economy. Information about these after-effects should be widely disseminated, with a special guidance program for targeting young and healthy people and making them aware that they too may be prone to long-term disabilities from a bout of the virus.