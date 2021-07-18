Death toll rises to 160 from flood disaster in Germany and Belgium

In Germany alone the continuing search for bodies has raised the toll to 141 amid warnings that the dangerous of flooding remains imminent. Dykes along one river from Belgium to the Netherlands are close to collapsing, while German officials warn that there is no all-clear. Sections of a Rhine dam near Cologne have broken away under high water levels and more evacuations are taking place from North Rhine-Westphalia. One of the most prosperous regions of Europe is aghast over the unimaginable devastation. Thousands are homeless, power networks down, whole businesses wiped out and wrecked houses and cars are seen floating down the flood waters