Democrats move to impeach President Donald Trump

Democrats in the US House of Representatives Monday introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against Donald Trump. It charges him with “incitement to insurrection” for his role in the Capital siege last week.in which five people died, including a police officer. Already 214 of the 222 Democratic members of the House have signed up to support the resolution that seeks to make Trump the first president to be impeached twice. A simple majority is required in the House, but for the removal of a president, a two-thirds majority in the Senate is necessary to carry the resolution.