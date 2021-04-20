Devastating second covid-19 wave hits India

New Delhi’s streets were deserted on Tuesday as a weeklong curfew went into effect to combat a second wave of covid-19 that is claiming large numbers of children and young people. In the past 24 hours, 23,686 cases and 240 deaths were recorded in the Indian capital alone. As hospitals faced the crunch and turned patients away, the government converted a large school into a hospital as well as some of the trains. Defense Minister Rainath Singh presented a roadmap for emergency powers to battle the pandemic, after India’s death toll of 150,530 shot past the number of soldiers who died in the last war.