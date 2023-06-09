Donald Trump indicted for 7 charges over classified files

In the first ever federal indictment of a former US President, Donald Trump was Friday summoned to appear before a federal court in Miami, Florida next Tuesday. He will then be arrested and hear the charges against him relating to the unauthorized retention of classified files. The charges have not been made public. Trump, who is campaigning to return to the White House in 2024, denies any wrongdoing. Legal experts say the indictment will not affect his ability to run for the presidency.