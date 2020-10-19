Dramatic fall in covid-19 infection levels

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that only 900 new coronavirus cases had beem recorded in the last 24 hours, that the seriously ill figure had dropped to 619 and positive tests were down to 3.5pc. But 14 new deaths that boosted the total to 2,209 was still far too high. The first stages of the country’s exit from a three-week lockdown were launched on Sunday with the reopening of some small businesses and nursery schools. The next stage is scheduled to begin in two weeks’ time provided infection figures continue their turndown.