Drop in serious coronavirus cases, Bnei Brak is clear

The Health Ministry recorded 780 new covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning but was most encouraged by the fall in the seriously ill in hospitals from 548 on Sunday to 467 in 48 hours. Furthermore, out of 36,605 tests, only 2.1pc were positive, down from 2.8pc in the same period and the lowest since June. The death toll stands at 2,452.

Health experts attribute the improvement to the nearly month-long lockdown. The impact of the first exit steps on October 17, cannot be evaluated before the end of this week. The next cautious steps go into effect on Sunday when low primary school classes, small shops and hair salons will be allowed to reopen.