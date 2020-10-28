Early US voting tops 70 m – more than half of the 2016 turnout

Six days before the US 2020 election, a record number of voters – more than 71 million – have already cast their ballots by mail or in person – due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is more than half of the turnout in the 2016 presidential election. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are crisscrossing the country for last-minute campaign boosts. Biden is hammering the president over his failure to curb the virus, whereas Trump focuses on the “liberals” role in stirring up violent protests and undermining “law and order.” Also up for grabs on Nov. 3, are 35 seats in the Senate where the Republicans hold a majority, and 435 in the House , where the Democrats hold sway.