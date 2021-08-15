Education minister’s adviser shot dead outside his Galilee village home

Saher Ismail, 17th on the right-wing New Hope Knesset list and newly appointed special adviser to the education minister, was just leaving home Sunday morning when a burst of gunfire killed him on the spot. Paramedics called to the scene pronounced him dead. Ismail, a career politician, lived in the small Arab village of Rameh near the Galilee town of Carmiel. Police have launched an urgent investigation into the crime. Since the beginning of the year, 74 Israeli Arabs have been murdered, often in gangland or clan vendettas, but also some honor killings.