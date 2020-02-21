Eleven Israelis from coronavirus ship arrive home

The eleven Israelis held in quarantine on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess were taken by Magen David ambulances early Friday from Ben-Gurion airport to an isolated section of Sheba hospital. The paramedics wore special masks. The arrivals said they felt fine. The hospital promised to make them as comfortable as possible while testing them for infection, which has not so far reached Israel. Four Israeli passengers from the ship remained in Japanese hospitals after testing positive for the virus. They expect to be released next week.