Emirati airline offers 28 flights per week from Tel Aviv

The first Emirati travel trade mission to Israel landed Monday aboard Etihad Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, ahead of the launch of a regular route between Israel and the UAE. On Sunday, the two transport ministries announced an agreement which, in the first stage, will allow some 28 weekly flights to cover the less than 3-hour journey between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. No date has been set for the start of the service because of coronavirus. The return flight will take Israeli tourism industry leaders and media on a visit to Abu Dhabi and tour of the Emirates, at the invitation of the Etihad Airways and local tourist leaders. The Emirati national airline launched Hebrew website last week tailored for the Israeli market. The week began with the signing in Manama on Sunday of a joint Israeli-Bahraini declaration formalizing their diplomatic ties with the participation of a large US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.