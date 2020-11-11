Enraged Armenians protest ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Demonstrators in the Armenian capital of Yerevan are protesting the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan which is secured by 2,000 Russian troops who were airlifted to the disputed region on Monday. On Tuesday, the protesters stormed government and parliament buildings, calling on prime minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign for accepting a truce that leaves the Azeri army holding onto land captured in the separatist Armenian-ruled enclave of Nagorno Karabakh. The rallies are scheduled to peak at Freedom square on Wednesday afternoon.