Erdogan tells Turks to stop buying French goods

Turkish President Recep called on Turkish citizens in a televised speech to stop buying French products. Calls are rising across the Muslim world for a boycott on France after President Emmanuel Macron’s declared in a speech that Islam is a religion “in crisis.” He was voicing outrage over the beheading of a French teacher outside his school by an Islamist terrorist for displaying caricatures of the Prophet in a class on freedom of expression. Macron also announced plans to promote secularism.

