Esper is reported pushing to cut US Sinai peacekeeping mission

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is reported to be planning to withdraw troops from the US peacekeeping mission from Sinai where Egypt is battling ISIS, according to the Wall Street Journal. He is pushing against opposition from the State Department and Israel. The 400-strong US-led multinational force operating from two bases, one heavily fortified in the north on Israel’s back door and a second at Sharm el-Sheikh, was deployed in 1979 in support of the US-brokered Israel-Egypt peace accord. Pentagon officials told the Journal that the possible withdrawal is part of a cost-cutting review to take stock of US military operations around the world.