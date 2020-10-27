EU slams Erdogan for “unacceptable” comments on Macron



The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel denounced President Recep Erdogan’s comment that his French counterpart Emmanuel Mcron needed “a mental health check” as :”unacceptable” and a “dangerous spiral of confrontation.” Erdogan made this comment during a call on the Muslim world to boycott French goods over Macron’s response to the beheading of a teacher by a radical Islamist. Paris has since recalled its envoy to Ankara for consultations.

EU-Turkey relations were already rocky over Ankara’s exploratory drilling for gas in Mediterranean waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus and its military interventions in Libya and Syria.