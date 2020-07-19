Explosion at power plant in Isfahan
An explosion at a power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province on Sunday, with no casualties, was reported by the official IRNA news agency. It occurred the day after a blast at a pipeline in the southern province of Khuzestan. This explosion last was caused by the wear and tear of a transformer at the power plant, the managing director of the Isfahan power company explained.
There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.