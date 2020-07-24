Explosions from across the Syrian Golan border with Israel

The IDF reports that on Friday, a building and a civilian vehicle were damaged on the Golan by falling shrapnel coming apparently from explosions on the Syrian side of the plateau. The damage occurred 200 m from Majdal Shams. Damascus radio reported Syrian air force anti-air fire directed in the south, after a “hostile element” tried to infiltrate Syrian airspace from the Israeli Golan. No other source reported the incident. On Thursday, Israel boosted its deployment on the northern border amid rising tension with the Lebanese Hizballah.

A mouthpiece of the Lebanese group claimed the shooting came from Syrian air defenses that drove off an Israeli drone.