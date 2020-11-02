Fines raised for covid restriction offenders as infection inches up

Shopkeepers threatening to open up in defiance of health restrictions face much steeper fines under a new scale approved by the coronavirus cabinet on Monday, after infection figures reversed their recent downturn. the Health Ministry reported with concern that the average coronavirus positivity rate had risen to 3.1pc and 652 new cases were registered on Sunday. Scientists advising the government recommend greater caution in reopening the economy, with especial attention to the soaring contagion in Arab communities. The next 10 days will be critical for determining whether Israel can proceed to the third stage of its plan to gradually restore the country to normal without risk of a covid resurgence.