Fire brigade appeals for international aid as massive fire threatens big Jerusalem hospital

Thousands of people have been evacuated to escape the inferno enveloping the villages and woods of the Jerusalem hills west of the city for the second day. A dark pall of smoke rose over Jerusalem. As the flames headed towards the Hadassah Medical Center, the fire brigade asked the Home Security Minister to call up international aid. Up to 70 teams of firefighters, recruited from across the country, and a dozen aircraft are battling the flames, which are constantly fanned by strong winds in hot, dry weather conditions. The sale and ferocity of the fire is unprecedented. The evidence indicates it was sparked by human intervention, either arson or negligence.