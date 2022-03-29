Five people killed in shooting in Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan

Five people were killed Tuesday night at three locations by two gunmen riding on a bike and shooting an automatic rifle along the main streets of Bnei Brak in central Israel. The main shooter, a Palestinian, aged 27, who served time for terrorism, was shoot dead by a policeman at the third location before he could continue his shooting spree. Heavy traffic slowed the transfer of the five injured people to hospital. The incident follows two deadly ISIS attacks in a week in Beersheba and Hadera which claimed six lives. All three attacks took place at the centers of main cities in the country’s heartland.