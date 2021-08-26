First reports of US casualties in Kabul airport explosion

Some US personnel are reported among the wounded in an explosion outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, according to three US officials and a source familiar with the situation. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted: “We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update.” The explosion was caused by a suicide bomber, according to unconfirmed sources.

The airport and its environs were cleared earlier Thursday because of a terrorist threat.