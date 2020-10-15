First UAE flight over Israel

An Etihad Airways flight from Milan to Abu Dhabi crossed through Israeli skies for the first time, shortening flight time by 90 minutes. The Ben Gurion control tower issued a special welcoming signal. This overflight came a week after Israel and Jordan signed an accord to permit Gulf nations, including Iraq, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to fly through their skies to and from Europe. North America and the Far East.

Thursday night, Ben Gurion Airport will open at midnight for Israeli travel as the first lockdown restrictions begin to be lifted.