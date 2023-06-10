Four children found after surviving 40 days in Colombia’s jungle

The siblings, aged 13, nine, four and one, went missing after their mother and the two pilots were killed in a light Cessna plane crash on May 1 over Columbia’s jungle. They survived alone and remained together for 40 days in the rough Amazon rain forest. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro hailed the miraculous survival of the “children of the jungle.”

Rescuers found the children weak and hungry. They were evaluated by doctors before being flown by Air Force air ambulance to the military hospital in Bogota where their physical and mental condition will be assessed. The children belong to the Huitoto indigenous group and would have been taught jungle skills and knowledge of fruits and nuts in the Amazon rain forest as welll as its predators, such as snakes and jaguars.