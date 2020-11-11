Four injured in bomb attack on foreign consuls in Jeddah

European diplomats were marking WW1 Remembrance Day Wednesday at a cemetery for non-Muslims in the Saudi city of Jedda, when an improvised explosive device blew up, injuring four people. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from the Saudi authorities. The French foreign ministry strongly condemned what it called the “cowardly, unjustifiable attack.”

Saudi state television broadcast from outside the cemetery and acknowledged that an attack involving an explosive device took place but stressed that the security situation was now “stable.”

On Oct. 20, a guard at the French consulate in Jedda was stabbed and injured.