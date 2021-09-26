Four Palestinians killed in gunfights in IDF roundup of Hamas West Bank cells

After months of surveillance, military undercover troops went into action overnight Saturday to round up terrorist offshoots from Gaza that Hamas had planted across the West Bank. It ended early Sunday with four Hamas gunmen killed when they opened fire on the troops and the three wanted terrorists arrested, with no IDF casualties. The operation centered on Jenin, Beroukin, Kabatiya and Bidou. The IDF spokesman reported that Hamas retaliation with rocket fire from the Gaza Strip is not ruled out.