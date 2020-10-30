France to deploy troops at places of worship, schools
President Emmanuel Macron, saying France had been subject to an Islamist terrorist attack, said thousands more soldiers would spread out at places of worship and schools. A woman of 60 was beheaded and two others murdered on Thursday at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice by Brahim Aouissaoul, a 21-year-old Tunisian who reached the Italian island of Lampedusa from north Africa on 20 September and travelled to Paris on 9 October. Seven more people we injured. Along with the 30cm long knife he used in the attack, he was carrying two more blades, a copy of the Koran and two telephones