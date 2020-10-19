France to deport 231 Islamists after beheading of teacher

Diane Shalem 111 Views

President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a sweeping crackdown on radical foreigners following the brutal beheading of a teacher on Friday in an Islamist terrorist attack. “Islamists will not sleep peacefully in France,” he told a defense council meeting on Monday. Minister of Interior Gerald Darmarin has listed for expulsion 231 foreigners red-flagged under the anti-terrorism alert law. They include 180 already behind bars and 51 about to be arrested. Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco will be offered deals to take back their Islamist nationals.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Font Resize
Contrast