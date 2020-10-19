France to deport 231 Islamists after beheading of teacher

President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a sweeping crackdown on radical foreigners following the brutal beheading of a teacher on Friday in an Islamist terrorist attack. “Islamists will not sleep peacefully in France,” he told a defense council meeting on Monday. Minister of Interior Gerald Darmarin has listed for expulsion 231 foreigners red-flagged under the anti-terrorism alert law. They include 180 already behind bars and 51 about to be arrested. Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco will be offered deals to take back their Islamist nationals.