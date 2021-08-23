Fresh balloon assault from Gaza ignites 9 fires

Widely dispersed arson balloons from the Gaza Strip set nine fires on Sunday in the Eshkol and Sedot Negev council of southwestern Israel. Mobs were, moreover, called out by Palestinian terrorist groups to repeat Saturday’s violent assault on the border wall this coming Wednesday. A border police officer is still fighting for his life in hospital after being shot then by a Palestinian terrorist. More Hamas-led aggression is predicted by the military in the coming days.