 Fresh coronavirus cases outside Chinese mainland

New coronavirus cases have erupted in South Korea and Iran as well as in Chinese hospitals and prisons, over and above the 75,000 cases in China and 1,100 abroad. Iran confirmed three new cases after two elderly men died from the virus in the city of Qom – two in the holy city and one in Iraq – prompting Iraq to ban travel to and from its neighbor. In Australia, two people evacuated from the virus-wracked cruise ship off Japan tested positive for mild cases of COVID-19. South Korea is the hardest hit after more than 80 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus were infected after attending church services.

On Friday, 11 Israeli passengers who left the ship were undergoing tests at the Sheba hospital, while another four who tested positive remain in Japanese hospitals.