Fresh coronavirus cases outside Chinese mainland
New coronavirus cases have erupted in South Korea and Iran as well as in Chinese hospitals and prisons, over and above the 75,000 cases in China and 1,100 abroad. Iran confirmed three new cases after two elderly men died from the virus in the city of Qom – two in the holy city and one in Iraq – prompting Iraq to ban travel to and from its neighbor. In Australia, two people evacuated from the virus-wracked cruise ship off Japan tested positive for mild cases of COVID-19. South Korea is the hardest hit after more than 80 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus were infected after attending church services.
On Friday, 11 Israeli passengers who left the ship were undergoing tests at the Sheba hospital, while another four who tested positive remain in Japanese hospitals.
5 thoughts on “ Fresh coronavirus cases outside Chinese mainland”
My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour==► Click it here
★Makes $140 to $180 every day online work and I got $16894 in one month web based acting from home.I am a day by day understudy and work basically one to a couple of hours in my extra time.Everybody will carry out that responsibility and monline akes additional money by just open this link……Read MoRe
Simple online occupation from home Earns upto $550 to $750 every day by working simply on the web. I have made $28K in this month by working on the web. Its a basic and simple home occupation and even a little youngster can carry out this activity on the web and profits. Everyone can land this position now and begin procuring on the web by simply open this connection and after that experience directions to get started……………..read more
The True Chinese Plague is not this COVID-19 it is China Communists One Party Rule! The COVID-19 Plague is the Symptom the Cure is Changing China’s Government to Individual Due Process Rights of Life, Liberty & Property under the Rule of Law!
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/hundreds-animals-mysteriously-drop-dead-21547076