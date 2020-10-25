Fresh covid outbreaks in some Israeli Arab communities

Israel’s new coronavirus figures continue to fall: 692 on Friday, raising the total of people infected to 309,413 of whom 15,833 are actively ill, and 548 in serious condition. The death toll rose again to 2,372. After a substantial improvement in controlling the pandemic in Israeli Arab centers, the figures have shot up. This is due to those communities going back to staging large weddings and their members, who travel abroad, mostly to Turkey, skipping quarantine regulations. One of the proposals Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is to bring to the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday is to substantially increase fines for violations of the covid-19 rules.