Full Yom Kippur shutdown from Sunday sundown to Saturday night

The Yom Kippur fast begins at sundown on Sunday and ends Saturday night, with a full traffic and work shutdown, except for emergency services. This year sees scorching heat on the most solemn day of prayer and fasting on the Jewish calendar. Synagogues have been closed by the three-week coronavirus lockdown, aside from Yom Kippur when small congregations may pray inside the building.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi has ordered soldiers to remain on base from Tuesday up until a month to limit the spread of the pandemic in the military. Personnel on duty will operate in small shifts, wear masks and preserve the required distance among them.