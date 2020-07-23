Gamzu does not rule out full lockdown – but only as last resort

Prof. Ronnie Gamzu was introduced as the new coronavirus commissioner by PM Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yule Edelstein in a televised press conference on Thursday night. His first missions, he said, were to gain public trust and to sever the chain of covid-19 infection with the help of the health authorities and public cooperation. Gamzu warned that the window of opportunity was short if a lockdown was to be avoided. But if it became necessary, it would be carefully considered from every aspect and be as light as possible.