Gamzu is coronavirus commissioner after Barbash drops out

Prof. Gabriel Barbash, PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s choice as coronavirus commissioner, dropped out of the running on Wednesday night after a three-delay delay in his appointment due to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein’s objections to extending the powers demanded for the job. Netanyahu and Edelstein then turned to Prof. Ronnie Gamzu, Director of the Tel Aviv Ichilov Hospital, and announced his appointment. Gamzu like Barbash is a former health ministry director-general.